Amazon stock slips on Q1 outlook, AWS revenue

Amazon (AMZN) reported fourth quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Earnings of $1.86 per share was well above the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $1.50. Net sales of $187.79 billion just topped the expected $187.32 billion. AWS net sales were $28.79 billion versus an estimate of $28.82 billion.

For the first quarter, the tech giant sees net sales in a range of $151.0-$155.5 billion. That's short of the $158.64 billion Wall Street was expecting.

Market Domination Overtime Anchors Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the tech giant's results in the video above.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination Overtime here.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.