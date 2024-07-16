Will Amazon Prime Day push Prime membership to new heights?

Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce platform's (AMZN) annual discounted retail day, begins today and lasts until tomorrow, Wednesday, July 17.

Emarketer principal analyst for retail and e-commerce Sky Canaves joins Wealth! to give insight into what both Amazon investors and frequent shoppers can expect from Prime Day this year and the biggest deals across multiple product categories.

Canaves claims that Amazon will stick to what it has done before: "Offering those compelling deals and benefits for Prime members to highlight the value of Prime membership and drive more signups. And that continues to work. We forecast that Amazon will add more than 5 million Prime users this year for a total of more than 181 million. So that's more than two-thirds of the US population."

Video Transcript

Well, this year when it comes to Prime day, Amazon's really sticking to what's worked for it before and what continues to work for it.

And that's really centered around offering those compelling deals and benefits for prime members to highlight the value of prime membership and drive more sign ups and that continues to work.

We forecast that Amazon will add more than 5 million prime users this year for a total of more than 100 and 81 million.

So that's more than two thirds of the US population.

So to experience continued membership growth on top of those existing levels is really striking.

And when it comes to prime day, Amazon still sets the agenda and takes the majority sales.

So we expect that us consumers will spend nearly $14 billion online during these two days and nearly 60% of that or more than 8 billion will take place on Amazon.

And that 60% is much higher than Amazon's average of ecommerce for the year in the US, which is around 40%.

So which categories typically outperform what are expected to be those biggest deals or the categories that see the most traffic.

This year, we've seen a lot of interest in essential goods categories especially last, starting last year with prime day and this year with their break spring sale.

So things like food and beverage and health and personal care have been really strong on Amazon and beauty is an area where Amazon has called out a lot of new to Amazon brands like Clinique and Kel and Beauty is a category where Amazon's online sales continue to outpace overall ecommerce growth for the category.

And it's been a very strong resilient category and one where brands are keen to get on Amazon because so many consumers are there looking for beauty products and if the beauty brands aren't selling them, then third party resellers will we also see a bit of uptake in the small consumer electronics, things like headphones and accessories, um chargers and back to school shopping as well.