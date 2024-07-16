Amazon may not be getting the AI credit it deserves: Analyst

D.A. Davidson managing director Gil Luria joins Morning Brief to discuss some of the biggest trends dominating the tech sector as second quarter earnings season kicks off.

Luria points to Microsoft's (MSFT) AI efforts driving a PC upgrade cycle. He explains, "the impact is so broad right now in the implementation of more AI and generative AI, including in the PC category... AI PCs have been for sale. They'll probably be part of a cycle as well. It may not be as pronounced as the iPhone cycle, but considering PC sales have been in a hangover the last couple of years, they've started showing signs of growth."

He believes that the outperformance of tech stocks boils down to the fact that tech companies have "grown earnings when others have not." He also attributes the growth to diversification, explaining, "they present less risk because their businesses are so entrenched and diversified." He highlights Amazon (AMZN) as an example, and expects it to be well-positioned ahead of its earnings. He argues, "AWS is the biggest hyperscaler, and it's done a lot to catch up to Azure in terms of AI capabilities. And yet Amazon is getting very little credit in terms of multiple. It's trading at at average multiple compared to its historical rates. And so we think that's where when they get more credit that stock will outperform."

