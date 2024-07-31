Altria stock falls after narrowing full-year guidance

Shares of Altria Group (MO) are falling on Wednesday morning as the company released its latest quarterly report, narrowing its full-year guidance, expecting to deliver adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $5.07 to $5.15

Catalyst Anchors Madison Mills and Seana Smith break down the latest announcement from Altria.

Shares moving lower after missing expectations in the second quarter.

Now this is a holding company actually that manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The company narrowing its full year guidance as it faces a weakness in demand for those cigarettes shares are down about 5% right now.

Interestingly also want to know in terms of the company holdings, they also hold an interest in a brewery.

But of course, the main business segment is that smokable products, business and of course, oral tobacco products as well.

Those shares sliding again as eps trailed estimates and quarterly sales are down as well.

And my question is whether or not this is indicative of a broader slowdown in the tobacco space.

It will be interesting to see, for example, what we see in terms of demand for Zen products moving forward that have surged in popular year to date.

In particular, is this indicative of a broader slowdown in the space or is this something that is company specific?

I mean, hopefully from a health standpoint, I think it is probably good news, obviously not if you're a shareholder of all chair, if you're involved within the business the less people smoking, I tend to view as very positive news but outside the health and just focusing on the fundamentals of this business.

Remember that this is a stock that's also actually performed well since the start of the year, I believe shares are up just around 24 25%.

So we are seeing a bit of a pullback here today on the heels of these disappointing results, the fact that we are seeing some weakness in demand for its cigarette brands.

And I also think that we have seen Altria and many of its peers uh shift their strategy just a bit.

They have been betting a little bit more on some of the smoking alternatives.

There are stricter regulations, awareness of some of that health, health risk associated with smoking that certainly dented.

What has traditionally been the stronger points of its business here in traditional cigarettes in some markets.

So again, they are shifting their business in terms of what they are focusing on.

But from a health standpoint, less people smoking, I think is better for everyone overall.

But again, at least for the stock, clearly some concerns as to what this means.

Uh at least in the short term with a drop that we look to be seeing in terms of demand for cigarettes.