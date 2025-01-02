Alphabet stock hit with JMP downgrade on antitrust concerns

JMP Securities has downgraded Alphabet shares (GOOG, GOOGL) to Market Perform from Outperform, citing concerns over pending antitrust litigation. The firm believes the Department of Justice case, expected to conclude in August 2025, could significantly impact Google's search distribution and revenue streams across the United States.

