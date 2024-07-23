Alphabet earnings top estimates, YouTube ad revenue falls short

Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) reported second quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The company reported earnings per share of $1.89 versus an estimate of $1.84. Revenue of $84.74 billion topped estimates of $84.37 billion, while revenue ex-TAC of $71.36 billion was better than the Street's expectations of $70.7 billion.

In the individual units, Google Cloud and Google Ad revenue was better than expected, but YouTube ads revenue fell short.

Market Domination Overtime anchors Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the tech giant's results.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

Video Transcript

Youtube adds revenue $8.66 billion slightly below estimates.

Google cloud revenue of $10.35 billion slightly ahead of estimates and Google ad revenue overall at 64.62 billion.

That was really a key number that analysts were zeroing in on 64.5 billion is what analysts had anticipated there.

So that Google ad revenue number is a little bit better than estimated overall revenue.

Uh X traffic acquisition costs rising to $71.36 billion and the company still has its cash dividend of 20 cents a share which it announced uh for the first time last quarter here.

So overall, I'm seeing these numbers is relatively good.

Maybe they didn't blow things out of the water enough because those shares, the quick reaction here is a drop of a little more than 3% here, Josh.

So, um interesting to see that the shares are up.

What about 30% this year?

Um They've been rallying, of course, with many of the other uh tech mega caps.

So perhaps that's also what's reflected.

And I, I think that's right.

You even heard some bulls on the street um heading into this print Julie, they were kind of sound a little bit nervous in their previews because the stock had been up a strong 30% year to date.

And they were just kind of wondering how much news that that was baking in.

We're getting a little bit of lift though off the lows now now down about 1.5%.

I think some of the numbers you called are just right.

I mean, I, I think a lot of the focus on youtube ads revenue.

Why exactly that came in a bit light 8.66 again, consensus 8.95 Google Cloud though revenue, you know, that's another, you know, certainly a metric investors make a beeline for now that did beat their 10.35.

Um And obviously there Google is, is, is going head to head with the heavyweights in terms of the Amazon and Microsoft, you know, a as always, we, we don't get a formal forecast um from, from alphabet.

So you wait for the call to hear what, what Ceo Senator Bach and of course, um Ruth Poor, I have to say about the outlook.

Yeah, and I'm just looking, speaking of those two, I'm just looking at the statement now and Sundar B in the statement talking about ongoing strength and search and momentum in cloud, innovating at every layer of the A I stack, right?

Um And the company talking about their long standing infrastructure leadership here um as uh an area of strength, Ruth Pora who now is the president and chief investment officer.

Um and CFO she's got a new title, of course, um delivering revenues, she said of $85 billion which is up by 14% points out that, that cloud number for the first time was above $10 billion on a quarterly basis.

Um Yeah, I I think one more other issue, it'll be interesting how analysts kind of frame this on the call, these reports on Whiz Julie um just rejecting Google's $23 billion offer seeking an IP O instead.

Does that, you know, I think one question investors have is, you know, now if Google can't make that happen, does that leave a hole in any way for alphabet in it in it in its portfolio?