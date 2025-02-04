Alphabet earnings, Fed commentary, JOLTS data: What to Watch

Market Domination Overtime anchors Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton preview the key market developments to watch on Tuesday, February 4.

The earnings calendar is full, with Wall Street anticipating quarterly results from multiple companies. Tuesday morning premarket reports will feature PayPal (PYPL), Spotify (SPOT), and Pfizer (PFE), while after-the-bell earnings from Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Chipotle (CMG) are expected.

The Federal Reserve will be in the spotlight as Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic, San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly, and Federal Reserve vice chairman Philip Jefferson are scheduled to speak throughout the day. Their commentary is expected to provide deeper insights into the central bank's monetary policy outlook.

Labor market data also takes center stage with the December Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) release. Economists are projecting the report will reveal approximately 8 million job openings.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination Overtime here.

This post was written by Angel Smith