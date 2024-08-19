Almost 1 in 10 homes are worth over $1M: Redfin report

American housing prices continue their upward trajectory, with a Redfin report revealing a record number of homes priced at $1 million or more in over 100 towns across the United States. The report indicates that one in every ten homes is now valued at $1 million or above.

Yahoo Finance housing reporter Dani Romero analyzes this trend and how it impacts the broader housing market.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Well, homes just keep getting more expensive.

A $1 million price tag on a home may no longer mean luxury Redfin reported a record number of homes are now valued at a million dollars.

Yahoo Finance's Danny Romero has the details.

Danny, we were just talking about hopefully home prices coming down.

But as of right now, the status quo is more homes than ever sitting at a million dollars.

What do we know?

This is good news for homeowners but essentially bad news for potential home buyers reported that one in 10 us homes are worth $1 million or more.

And that's thanks to home prices reaching a record high.

The median home prices up four percent on a yearly basis in June.

And it's also important to note that home price growth has eased this year, but prices still rise are still rising on a yearly basis.

Now, this also heightens the affordability issue.

And another part of the equation here is housing supply inventory has been rising.

However, it's 30% below pre pandemic levels because homeowners are locked in that lower rate during what they got during the pandemic.

Now, regionally, California has the biggest share of $1 million homes.

And part of that is due to the tech industry, both San Francisco and San Jose, about 80% of homes are worth seven figures.

Now there is there, there are still a handful of homes and towns that are affordable.

For example, Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Kansas City, Missouri.

So given the recent data, what does this mean for home ownership?

Story continues

Brad people are delaying home ownership.

The median age of, of home buyers right now is 35 years old.

That's what Zillow reported and there's a lot of people that do want to buy a home, but the affordability challenges are limiting them and there is expectation that the FED will cut rates next month, which could put some more downward pressure on mortgage rates and could also put some downward pressure on housing costs.

Brad.