Alibaba to sell Intime department store chain at $1.3 bln loss

STORY: Alibaba is selling its Intime department store chain - and booking a $1.3 billion loss to do so.

The Chinese giant bought the company for twice that amount back in 2017.

At the time it wanted to expand into bricks-and-mortar retail.

Now Alibaba is taking a hit as it speeds up a restructuring process, aiming to focus on its core e-commerce business.

Last month, it said it would integrate its Chinese and international platforms into one operation.

That follows a move the previous year to split into six units and reshuffle top management.

It’s the company’s biggest ever revamp, and comes amid intense competition from rivals like Temu and TikTok.

They’ve been targeting cost-conscious consumers with rock-bottom prices on everything from headphones to sweaters.

Weak Chinese consumer spending has also put stores of all kinds under pressure.

Alibaba is selling Intime to a consortium comprising China-based clothing maker Youngor Fashion and members of the department store’s management.

It may also look to sell other consumer sector assets, including grocery business Freshippo.

In April, Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma expressed support for the restructuring efforts in a lengthy memo to employees, and also acknowledged past mistakes.