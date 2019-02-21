Alexis Ohanian joins Influencers with Andy Serwer

Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer sits down with Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and co-founder & managing partner of Initialized Capital. In a wide-ranging interview, Ohanian discusses the role of race in his marriage with tennis great Serena Williams and raising a mixed-raced daughter in America. He expressed his concern about tech regulation and shared his thoughts on the state of cryptocurrencies and what's next for the volatile crypto market. Ohanian talked about his partnership with Dove Men+Care as well as his support for paternity leave in the U.S. Ohanian also weighed in on the 2020 presidential race, sharing his thoughts on a possibility overlooked candidate, Tulsi Gabbard.