Albemarle stock lifted after CATL considers lithium supply cut

Shares of chemical manufacturer Albemarle (ALB) are jumping upon reports that Chinese-owned Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (300750.SZ) could suspend its lithium mining operations due to oversupply concerns.

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton examine the opportunity this could pose for Albemarle and other lithium providers.

Shares of Al all that stock seeing a pop after contemporary amperex technology, a Chinese battery manufacturer considers adjusting its lithium production.

So this one, a bit in the weeds here, But bear with me, Julie.

So basically it it wasn't just this thing.

You saw lithium miners making moves today, and it sounds like this is being chalked up to analysts at city Who wrote that?

CATL, um could be suspending lithium ore mining and halt some lithium carbonate production.

This is for our friend Al root over at barons and lithium key material EV batteries.

Um, CATL, by the way, the world's largest maker of EV batteries.

So basically, bottom line, there's an oversupply of lithium product.

Right now, it's been pushing down prices.

So you get a headline like this not surprising to see it pop.

Yeah, and U BS is has now changed its forecasts in part as a result of what's going on.

Um, with CATL.

Uh, U BS is now saying, uh 11% to 23% upside for lithium prices in the rest of this year.

So that is quite a change.

Um, so and it says they have higher conviction related to what's going on in China with that lithium supply.

So something to continue to watch here for Alba Mle and there are a bunch of lithium miners around the globe who shares also works on this.