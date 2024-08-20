What Alaska-Hawaiian Airlines merger means for consumers

The merger between Alaska Airlines (AAL) and Hawaiian Airlines (HA) will go through as the Department of Justice has moved away from plans to block it. What does this mean for consumers?

Wealth! anchor Brad Smith breaks down the top takeaways consumers and travelers should glean from this airline merger.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

Alaskan Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are going to be allowed to merge.

This was feared by investors as something that could be blocked.

However, the DOJ is moving off of its plans to block this merger, which means now for the travelling public out there.

Here's what you need to know about what those miles are gonna look like.

So, upon this deal actually getting over the finish line, the existing miles number one are going to be honoured for Hawaiian Airlines uh, members there.

And this is both before and after the combination is official.

Now, after the combination, both of these airlines have also said that there is going to be a loyalty programme that is gonna be integrated into one.

So both of these loyalty programmes from Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are going to be coming together and that is still to be announced.

But once we get more details of that, we will share it with you Now for all you Pu Lai elite status members out there, Listen up.

Hawaiian Airlines is also gonna carry across this status into the combined programme.

So all of this means there should essentially be no outage of any status or miles that people have accrued up to this point and they should still be able to use them, even post deal.

So all of this considered We've been tracking both of the stocks of these companies, and now we're gonna be tracking to see how many of you the following public are still redeeming a lot of those miles here.