Alaska Airlines cooperates with DOJ in Boeing probe

Updated

STORY: Alaska Airlines said on Saturday it is cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice after a criminal investigation was opened into the Boeing 737 MAX blowout on its flight in January.

In a statement to Reuters, the carrier said “In an event like this, it's normal for the DOJ to be conducting an investigation. We are fully cooperating and do not believe we are a target of the investigation.”

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported, citing documents and people familiar with the matter, that the investigators have contacted some passengers and crew on the flight.

The plane made an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon after a fuselage panel ripped off midair.

The investigation would inform the DOJ's review of whether Boeing complied with an earlier settlement that resolved a federal investigation following two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, the report added.

Boeing and DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.