Airbnb, Hilton Worldwide, Upstart: 3 top movers in focus

Morning Brief Hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down some of the biggest movers in Wednesday's trading session.

Shares of Airbnb (ABNB) are sliding after the company lowered its guidance, citing slow US travel demand and shorter booking windows.

On the other hand, Upstart (UPST) shares are surging on a second quarter earnings beat and guidance boost driven by an improved AI model.

Lastly, shares of Hilton Worldwide (HLT) are slipping after the hotel giant warned of weak US travel demand. The global chian did, however, raise its full-year guidance, explaining that international travel offset losses from weak US demand.

Let's take a look at three big market movers on Yahoo, Finance.com, Airbnb, Upstart and Hilton.

We've got them all for you.

First Air BNB shares are sliding here this morning.

The travel company lowering its guidance, citing some slow US demand and shorter booking windows here discussed on the call last night.

You're seeing shares down right now by about 14.1 14.2%.

Here, all in, there are a few things that really jumped to me.

Number one.

They did mention this that this softness they talked about in long lead trips here.

So basically, the lead time to which you would actually book a trip is narrowing.

Uh, also, North America was softer than anticipated in the second quarter to discuss that.

And so, uh, there also it seems like baking into the equation some perhaps deceleration in the forecast as well, a bit worrisome for consumers out there.

I mean, what the is this about spending?

There's also gonna be marketing more.

And they that was something that slipped into the earnings release, too.

And so if marketing expenses actually exceed the revenue growth rate, that's something investors might have to really take into account.

All right, that's a good point.

Let's take a look at Upstart because shares are rallying.

Take a look at this move.

We're looking at gains of nearly 30% improved artificial intelligence model driving its guidance boost.

Also, second quarter earnings coming in ahead of expectations.

If you're not familiar with this company, it's a tech company.

It's an A I lending platform and the CEO really saying that a comeback is underway.

I was taking a look at the quick analyst reaction to this better than expected print.

Piper Sandler's commentary stuck out to me, saying that they think that the revised second half forecasts are quote very encouraging.

You also have Mizuho's Dan Dole saying that the report quote starts a new cycle here for the company, and key positives include a strong outlook for the third quarter and the remainder of the second half of the year.

So, big winner here in early trading.

I mean, you met the 30 seconds I didn't even try Hilton shares.

We'll see if I get another shot here.

Hilton shares ticking lower the hotel giant, raising its guidance as strong international travel offset losses from weak US men sense of theme.

We heard that from Airbnb shares right now for Hilton, down by about 2.5%.

Uh, a few call outs here from the report that came out this morning.

Number one, system wide revenue per available room.

That increase by about 3.5% currency neutral there.

They also let's think about this capacity.

A lot of the hotel operators are trying to bring on more capacity trying to bring on more unique experiences.

Uh, and they're actually approving 62,700 new rooms for development during the second quarter.

Total pipeline now a record 508,300 rooms.

Uh, as of june 30th, 2024 there.

So, uh, we'll keep a close eye on chairs here again.

I didn't meet the 30 seconds