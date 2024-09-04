Airbnb downgraded by Argus Research to Hold. Here's why

Argus Research's analyst team downgraded Airbnb (ABNB) stock to Hold from Buy, citing slowdowns in the lodging booking platform's room nights bookings. Airbnb has demanded New York City officials to scale back its regulations on short-term rental hosts.

Catalysts hosts Madison Mills and Brad Smith report on the analyst note and where Airbnb is running into challenges.

Well, Air B and B moving here pretty much flat, though, after a research cut its rating to hold from by the analyst citing slowing room nights growth, a warning that soft demand and increased competition could continue to be headwinds.

And this is interesting because this also follows the news that we talked about yesterday with regards to Air B and B fighting back against New York City's short term renting regulations.

But this note focuses on something just a little little bit different, focusing on those fewer extended visits.

And this is something that Airbnb was really banking on, particularly as we were coming out of the pandemic.

This idea that people would be, you know, going to Barcelona for a month and rent out an Airbnb because they could work from anywhere as working from anywhere has certainly slowed and brand, and I know that all too well.

This is put some pressure on the likes of Airbnb here, you know, it's really interesting and what we heard from the company last quarter for air B and B, and it comes back to something that you would mentioning here, a shrinking of lead time so a little bit more pensiveness in the system from customers right now who are booking those trips.

They saw growth, but in last minute trips.

So softness in those long lead trips is what that directly equates to as well.

There's an interesting JD power survey that was out, or at least study.

That was out this morning.

And I'm gonna gonna bring this full circle here because Airbnb is one of those companies that even as they even as they're dealing with consumers, who in the accommodation space tend to in times of an economic downturn or in more of the discretionary dollars really being scrutinised that are going out the door at a household level, they lean into loyalty programmes.

That is something that Airbnb has really had to wrap its mind around as some of its competitors in the traditional trad hotel.

If you wanna call it that they have really leaned into at this juncture in time and now one of the secrets to a great branded hotel stay maybe in the aspect that guests don't often realise Third party management companies operating in the hotel creating consistent, pleasurable problem rests experiences there and and that is something that Airbnb has had to really wrap its minds around.

And it's it's operations around how you continue to replicate that experience, Uh, especially knowing that you are not operating the particular stay itself.

It's so many of the other people that are on the platform that are lit there stays that you have to make sure that there is a consistent experience across, um and so that really coming through in this JD power survey.

And there's third party management companies operating some branded hotels firing on all cylinders, they've said.

So that's the kind of lay of the land and the environment right now.

Um, that is really being navigated through the accommodation space.

Really great point, though.

It's hard to have quality control when you're dealing with hosts across the world, right?

A lot of attentiveness required a lot of attentiveness