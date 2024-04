Reuters Videos

STORY: At least five employees of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) non-governmental organisation were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said late on Monday (April 1).Those killed in the incident in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah included citizens of Poland, Australia and Britain, as well as one Palestinian, a spokesperson for the media office said.Albanese said innocent civilians and those doing humanitarian work needed to be protected and reiterated his call for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza along with more aid to help those suffering.