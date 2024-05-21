AI Weekly: OpenAI feels Hollywood heat

STORY: From a Hollywood star's anger, to Reddit's new partnership, these are the week's big stories from the AI revolution.



OpenAI is in hot water with a Hollywood star.

Scarlett Johansson said a voice used for its ChatGPT system sounded "eerily similar" to hers.

Earlier, the firm said it would take down the chatbot voice, called "Sky.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman argued Sky's voice was not an imitation of Johansson…

But she says she’s hired legal counsel to ask about the process of creating the voice.

Reddit is on better terms with OpenAI.

The site's shares soared 13% after it announced a partnership with Altman's firm.

Reddit wants to draw in more users with an AI-enhanced experience, and up its ad revenue.

Alphabet's Google is doubling down on AI.

The tech giant unveiled a beefed-up Gemini chatbot last week.

Google says the latest addition to its family of AI models is faster and cheaper to run.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai:

"The power of Gemini with multi-modality, long context, and agents brings us closer to our ultimate goal: making AI helpful for everyone."

And EU countries endorsed a political deal on new AI rules.

The bloc's AI Act imposes strict transparency obligations on high-risk AI systems.

It enters into effect next month and sets a potential global benchmark for the technology.