AI trade will move to power and cooling in 2025: Strategist

Bernstein Private Wealth Management Senior Investment Strategist Roosevelt Bowman joins Wealth to discuss the AI landscape heading into 2025.

Bowman expects the AI sector to "evolve" beyond its current focus on semiconductors and cloud computing. In 2025, he anticipates expansion into power infrastructure and cooling technologies, "and other parts of making sure you're able to run your models and get results from them."

The power requirements for AI models are "tremendous," Bowman explains, pointing out data centers that require "real energy sources." He sees this as creating new market opportunities. However, he cautions about "too much optimism" in markets, predicting slower US growth in the coming year.

Given these conditions, Bowman recommends investors adopt a "defensive stance," suggesting healthcare and consumer staples sectors as additional potential safe-havens.

This post was written by Angel Smith