AI & robotics threaten blue-collar jobs, warns Nouriel Roubini

NYU professor and economist Nouriel Roubini is known as “Dr. Doom” for a reason—he has never been tepid in keeping it real on the economy, technology, crypto, and markets. When it comes to AI and humanoid robots, his tune was equally critical as he shares concerns with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi on the Opening Bid from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "I think people here at Davos emphasize the benefits in terms of cost-cutting, more revenue, more profitability, but cost-cutting means what? Eliminating jobs."

Roubini goes on to explain the way that these technological innovations are impacting politics under a state of massive wealth inequality. "But AI makes it worse because these technologies are capital intensive, high-skill bias, and labor saving. So if you own the machine or the capital that owns the machine, you're going to do well. You'll be rich," he says. "If you're a low-skilled or medium-skilled, white-collar, blue-collar, increasingly your job and income is going to be threatened by AI and there are not going to be enough jobs in the future."

