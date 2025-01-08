AI will revitalize gaming, says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

In his CES keynote, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a new GeForce RTX 50 series card for gaming. It's based on the company's Blackwell architecture. But with so much focus on AI, does Nvidia (NVDA) still want to focus on graphics cards? Yes, says CEO Jensen Huang.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley, Huang says that "computer graphics is essential to almost everything that we do as a company. And we use it for simulation, we use it for design, and it's going to be a very important part of our business for a long time."

Huang explains that the gaming industry will be "revitalized" by AI. "The cost of creating content will go down because of AI. And the games are going to be more interesting because of AI. And the games are going to be more beautiful because of AI."

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

