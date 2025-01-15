AI IPOs will drive investment bank growth, says portfolio manager

STORY: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs beat Wall Street estimates Wednesday as both banks saw a rise in earnings.

"Our #1 idea for the year is investment banks," says Hatfield.

He sees investment banking having a "really strong" year, benefiting from looser antitrust regulations under the Trump administration and a boom in artificial intelligence-related IPOs.

"That's true both in JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, particularly Goldman Sachs, which is more investment banking-focused," he said. "The other banks also showed gradual and projected gradual improvement in net interest margins."