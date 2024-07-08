AI earnings will be 'underwhelming' in Q2: Portfolio manager

As the second quarter earnings season kicks off with major banks leading the charge, Brandywine Global portfolio manager John McClain joins Wealth! to share his market insights.

McClain anticipates "reasonably strong earnings" from the big banks and hopes for "nothing too scary." Regarding consumer trends, he expects bank earnings to reveal "a trend of a bifurcated market," with high-end consumers faring well while low-end consumers continue to struggle under "the pinch of inflation."

However, McClain emphasizes that current market dynamics extend far beyond bank earnings. He notes, "Everybody's really waiting for the election coming up, so I think that we're not too particularly worried about what the banks are going to say and the reaction function at this time."

With AI leading much of earnings and market gains thus far, McClain struggles to see how much momentum can be sustained. He expects big AI names like Nvidia (NVDA) to deliver "underwhelming" reports this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This article was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

With earnings season upon us.

Once again, financials will be in particular focus over the next few weeks, 40% of the S and P 500 companies set to report Q two earnings over that period will be from the sector.

This is according to factset.

Now, big banks, they've got a high bar to beat after its strong Q one showing for more on this.

We're joined by John M, who's the Brandywine Global Portfolio manager.

Great to have you here with us, John.

So let's just set it up for financials.

What is the tune you expect them all to either sing in unison or how this could be uh a Tenner that sets up the rest of the earnings season once we hear from these big banks.

Yeah, II I mean, I think what we're looking for financials is nothing um too scary, right?

Uh So it's gonna be a lot about loan loss provision.

It's gonna be a lot of commentary around commercial real estate, but expectations are that uh we're gonna continue to see uh reasonably strong earnings out of the banks here.

Story continues

And so with that in mind, what is the read in on the consumer that you expect we can extrapolate from some of these bank earnings.

Well, so what we're going to see from the consumer is a continuation of a trend of a bifurcated market where uh the wealthy consumer is doing quite well.

Uh, the liabilities that they historically had are fixed rate, uh things like mortgages at very low rates, which are actually assets at this point in time.

And so the high end consumer is doing well in spending and uh earning 5% in uh front end treasuries or CD.

The low end consumer is gonna continue to struggle here.

I think we continue to see the pinch of inflation and uh the drawdown of excess savings.

And I think you're gonna continue to hear that trend from banks if we hear from some of these big banks.

And I, and I'm thinking notably about what are typically the the economic weather forecast updates that we kind of get from those like Jamie Diamond at JP Morgan Chase where that could happen, have the propensity to, to spook markets or rattle investors if there is some type of macroeconomic um condition that he's sensing or, or, or a symptom of something else that he's sensing that he communicates to the street.

Is there anything that's, that's set up to spook investors for the second half of this year as we're set to hear from some of the CEO S of these large banks.

Well, I I don't think you really want to read too, too much into, uh, the reaction function over the coming weeks.

It's the summer.

Law liquidity is relatively dry, um, in financial markets and everybody's really waiting for, uh, the election coming up.

So I think that, uh, we're, we're not too, particularly worried about what the banks are gonna say and the reaction function at this point in time.

Certainly.

Let's talk a little bit about one other major theme that's driven earning seasons past.

And it's been artificial intelligence and and NVIDIA to put a poster child name on top of it to what extent does this earnings season still hinge on NVIDIA?

Well, yeah, I mean, look A I, the, the S and P 500 is effectively an A I index at this point in time.

And so we've seen the bulk of the gains being driven by a handful of stocks and NVIDIA certainly being the poster child of that.

So I think there are very high expectations going in to their earnings reports.

Um and it's going to be tough to again beat and really, uh again where we're sitting with the rapid growth in market capitalization, the rapid growth of the underlying fundamentals of the business.

Um It's hard to continue this type of growth rate over a sustained period of time here.

So I think we're looking for a potential, uh a little bit of an under uh underwhelming report from, from them relative to what is priced into the marketplace.

So if that were to take place, I mean, it, it's likely that we are start to see, we'll start to see some rotation into other areas of the market.

Where does that broadening kind of best position uh uh for any investors that are looking to kind of take some chips off the table or reinvest them elsewhere?

What is that rotation kind of, you know, best benefit at this juncture?

Well, it's basically everything Xa I at this point in time, I think with the underlying fundamentals of uh the large cap us economy is reasonably strong here.

So I think there's a lot of different places you can look uh to reposition capital away from uh kind of the excess speculative part of what we see in A I, John mclean, who's the Brandywine global portfolio manager, John.

Good to see you.

Thanks for joining the show with us this morning.