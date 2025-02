Affirm (AFRM) shares jump after the buy now, pay later company reported fiscal second quarter results that beat on the bottom and top lines.

Revenue sat at $866 million compared to the expected $809.5 million, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.23, beating the $0.10 projected loss.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.