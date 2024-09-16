Advertisers weigh TikTok ban amid election uncertainty

As TikTok fights in court to block a law forcing a sale or face a ban within the US, Seana Smith and Madison Mills sit down with Roth Capital Partners managing director Rohit Kulkarni and MikMak CEO Rachel Tipograph to discuss how online advertisers are navigating a potential ban, especially given intensified brand safety considerations during an election year.

Kulkarni tells Yahoo Finance that an election year could mean the courts will take longer to come to a final outcome. “We'll see indications of what the next step could be in January or February, and then I think, both sides would probably play the longer game,” which helps Meta Platforms (META) and Snap (SNAP).

Tipograph says that an election underlines the need for brand safety for advertisers, which could make Pinterest (PINS) a more attractive alternative to TikTok than Snapchat or Meta. Pinterest is “not a conversational platform,” Tipograph says, which gives advertisers more control.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

Video Transcript

You know, Rohit, I'm, I'm curious as an analyst, how are you factoring in the election?

The uncertainty surrounding that ultimately, the impact that is going to have on this case?

Are you factoring that in to, to your estimates?

And I guess how so uh hard to factor that in uh the only way we would factor that in is through duration?

I think uh duration is uh is going to be longer term than having uh something happen in the first half of next year.

We'll see indications of what, what the next step could be in January or February.

And then I think uh both uh both sides will probably play the longer game and longer it starts to linger, as I said, helps us companies like Facebook like Snapchat Rohan.

What strikes me is that it's certainly popular as a bipartisan issue.

Uh But I don't know how popular this is amongst voters and Rachel, I wonder if you can give us some insight into that because you see the degree of traffic that is being driven on Tik Tok.

Story continues

Uh What does that tell you about consumer interest?

One might even say obsession with the social media platform.

Yeah, Tik Tok would never come out and say this.

But I think we all know this as users, Tik Tok is addicting.

It keeps you in the app.

It has the greatest time spent in terms of social platforms.

It now layers in conversion with tiktok shops and pew research recently came out with a study where users of tiktok, they don't think a ban is going to happen and they don't seem to care either in terms of what platforms are going to benefit uh from an advertising standpoint in an election year.

Brands really care a lot about brand safety.

So we actually don't think it's like meta or snap that benefit, but really it's opportunities like Pinterest where you can be much more in control because it's not a conversational platform.

So there's a lot of different ways to slice and dice who's gonna gain an opportunity against the backdrop of a tiktok ban and an election year.

Yeah, Roy feel free to chime in.

I'm hearing the sounds of agreement over the over the speaker here.

Yeah, absolutely.

I think I agree.

Uh I agree with you uh Rachel in terms of uh what uh what brands would think uh when it comes to um brand safety and uh all the noise and controversy and uh censorship that we are hearing from or coming out of Facebook.

Uh But having said that, I think uh uh the engagement and eyeballs that lie with Instagram are something that you cannot uh question.

It's almost like um nobody's gonna get fired to hire.

Uh IBM in the eighties and nineties.

It's, it's almost a condition of that where um if you're a small brand or if you're an up and coming growth agency, um if you have some money lying under your cushion because tiktok is probably going to go away.

What would you do?

Would you experiment that with a very tiny platform like Pinterest because of the safety that they have perceived?

Or let's just throw that money in something that's, that works.

And uh perhaps uh this will work as well.

So I think, I think that's where most of our conversations with agencies can land into where let's go to the safest be out there.

I won't get fired in six months.

Maybe Tik Tok stays around and we can revert and see what happens at that point.

So that, that's how I feel things could unfold and eventually those roads lead to a larger company like a Facebook, maybe even Amazon.

If there is social commerce that is uh starting to emerge at a, in a more constructive manner there.

All right, we're gonna have to leave it there, but uh sounds like the audience of consumer is gonna keep using the app in the meantime, regardless.

Thank you both so much for joining us, Rachel Tip, Nick Max Ceo and we also had Ro Rohe Karney, managing director at Roth Capital Partners.

Thank you.