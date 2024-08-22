Advance Auto Parts stock falls over earnings, Worldpac sale

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) shares tumble after posting mixed second quarter earnings results and cutting its full-year 2024 sales guidance. The auto part retailer reported $2.68 billion in revenue ($2.67 billion expected) and $0.75 per share in adjusted earnings ($0.95 per share expected).

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton monitor AAP's negative trajectory in Thursday trading after it announced it would sell its Worldpac segment to the Carlyle Group (CG).

Shares of Advance Auto parts sinking after missing on earnings and slashing its full year net sales outlook.

Uh, well, there's a couple things going on here.

So we got Carlisle Group there.

Now they're acquiring the company's World Pack unit, 1.5 billion Julie.

It's apparently a wholesale distributor of original equipment replacement parts.

Folks advance auto parts we know they've been dealing with.

I guess some activists who would have been apparently kind of ring the cage to invest the unit.

And in fact, in fact, last year from our review, the company said it was initiating a sales process and in addition to your point company did say it would cut its net sales forecast for the year.

And you can see the investor reaction there.

Yeah, and you know, you would think they're selling off for $2.1 billion.

That would be good news.

Um, it seems as though that was either in line to slightly lower perhaps, than some of the estimates out there for what they were gonna get for it.

And likewise, it seems as though analysts expected them to cut that sales forecast.

But perhaps not to this degree, even though it's not a huge decline.

Um, but nonetheless, it's, uh, the stock has already been a loser this year, so it's, uh, going down even more today.