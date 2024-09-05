ADP print, stocks await August jobs report: Market Takeaways

US equities (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) closed Thursday's session mixed as Wall Street sizes up the significance of the August jobs report due out Friday morning.

Yahoo Finance senior markets reporter Josh Schafer highlights the labor market trends that were moving stocks today, noting the market pullback after ADP's private payrolls print came below expectations

The Dow and S and P 500 continue the September slump on Thursday ahead of that pivotal August jobs report now finds his very own.

Josh Shaffer joins us now with the Trading Day takeaways, Josh.

Yeah, Josh, you said it right there.

It's Labor market week and that's really what we've been bringing down all week and I want to start there today.

So on Thursday, we got the AD P private payroll data that came in at its weakest monthly print that we have seen since 2021.

So you can see we've had five months now of this crawling down.

If I get my pen going when you zoom in here on the 2024 trend and 99,000 jobs added for the private sector in August was the lowest since right where you're standing, Josh, that little blip that we had in January of 2021.

So overall from a headline perspective, a weak reading today, what I took away from the report that was actually from my conversation with ad PS chief economist Neil Richardson.

After the report came out, she highlighted that.

Yes, you look at this and you see some weakness, but there are signs of strength within this labor market that say, maybe, ok, we're, we're seeing less churn, we're seeing less people switching over jobs, but people aren't losing jobs.

That's a positive layoffs are not ticking up.

And so maybe when you get into that and people aren't leaving their jobs either.

Right.

So that leads us to just, maybe less hires.

Right.

If I'm not getting laid off and if I'm not choosing to leave anymore, because the opportunity when I choose to leave, take a look at this chart, this is wages for job changers.

And upstairs there used to be a huge incentive here.

You were making a lot more money if you left your job, not quite the case anymore.

So we're just seeing people staying put and maybe that is an ok place that stasis as Richardson put it to be at right now for the labor market.

It's interesting today.

This was like one data point, but we had a, a stream of economic data points anywhere.

It was hard to get your head around because it was mixed, right?

I mean, on one hand, ism services was better than expected, jobless claims lowest in nearly two months.

But as your point A ad P was weaker.

Um but you provided some really helpful caveat and color there.

But then in the background not to bring old news up.

But I mean that Feds beige book was downbeat.

I mean, I can say say that was the weakest they've seen since the winter of 2020.

Yeah.

And it's a little bit of a as economic that often is confirm your priors, right?

We think that the economy is slowing and you have been in the camp that the fed needs to cut by 50 basis points in September.

Then you take your beige book and you take your other chart right here and you say economy is weakening, we need to cut or you look at something like this and you say, ok, people that are staying in jobs are making about 5% year over year growth.

People that are leaving are making more than seven, those are both above inflation, maybe real wages are growing and there's some level of strength here.

So I think the jobs report tomorrow will help settle this debate a little bit because we had the unemployment rate tick up pretty significantly last month.

It's a big question if we get 4.3% again or if it comes back down, I think that bullet point number two, bullet point number two is just we're waiting, we're waiting for this big jobs report.

It feels like that's where the markets have been to a lot of up and down, up and down days where the indexes aren't really going anywhere.

So really what I have here is it's basic Josh, these are the numbers that everyone will say.

We either beat or miss tomorrow morning.

Right.

100 65,000 non farm payroll ads and the unemployment rate to come down to 4.2% from 4.3.

Then the team over at Goldman Sachs highlighted with this unemployment rate.

If we see 4.3 again, they feel like that might push the fed to 50 bips.

If we see it come down to 4.2 then maybe you get a 25 basis point cut.

Instead, it seems like the unemployment rate and then combined with non farm payrolls.

But really the unemployment rate is what a lot of people are watching here because consensus expects it to fall.

They feel like the reason it rose in July, it will come back down.

And if that doesn't happen, I think that might be the most concerning part.

So I will leave the, the mantra.

This is determined the 25 or the 50 when we know this is a report subject to such regular for regular and meaningful revision.

It's just one print.

Always remember.

It's just one print, just one print, but I'm excited for it.

All right.

Thank you Joshua.