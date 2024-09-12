Adobe, Oracle, RH: After-hours movers

There were a number of stocks moving in after-hours trading on Thursday, September 12.

Shares of Adobe (ADBE) plunged after the software giant reported better-than-expected fiscal third quarter results but issued disappointing Q4 guidance.

Oracle (ORCL) shares jumped after revealing that it sees sales reaching $104 billion in fiscal 2029. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 sales outlook.

RH (RH) saw its stock surge after reporting second quarter earnings that topped Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

Video Transcript

