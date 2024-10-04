Active investing teaches you how to take risks: Tom Sosnoff

Is it better to be an active or passive investor? That’s the age-old question and one that Tom Sosnoff, founder and CEO of Tastylive, explored during his appearance on Stocks in Translation.

He delved into the key differences between the two approaches and shared his insights on why active trading offers investors a more advantageous path. He explains, “The whole concept of active trading is you learn how to make decisions. You learn how to take risk. You learn how to assess probabilities. You learn how to invest strategically if you want to, and then if you don't want to, you can always go back and passively invest, but you don't learn how to take risk as a passive investor... If you are going to go somewhere in life, you have to learn to take risks.”

Video Transcript

Active or passive.

I know you're in the, I mean, I mean, I am, I'm, I'm a spokesperson for the active trader.

I mean, I'm the, I'm the poster child, but is there anything wrong with passive?

Um There's nothing wrong with passive investing at all?

The the there's nothing wrong with it at um on the surface.

The problem with passive investing is that when you start past investing, when you're young, let's say you're in your, you know, twenties or thirties, whatever it is and then you close your eyes, you take a nap, you wake up, you're 55 or 60 then you go, you haven't made any, where the hell did my life go?

And I don't even know what these markets do or how they work.

The whole concept of active trading is, you learn how to make decisions.

You learn how to take risk.

You learn how to assess probabilities.

You learn how to invest strategically if you want to and then if you don't want to, you can always go back and passively invest, but you don't learn how to take risk as a past investor.

And I think that's the biggest if, if you're gonna go somewhere in life, you have to learn to take risk, but then you also have to have some sort of financial literacy be self taught about the markets.

Not everybody is taught these things in school.

So what's kind of your take on financial literacy?

Well, the beautiful thing is so I am not a financial literacy person either because I don't believe, what do you mean?

You're not a financial literacy person?

Because, because I don't believe in investor education, I believe that markets, like I said before are efficient.

Therefore, somebody that's been doing this their whole life like me and somebody that may have never even participated in markets before ever.

We are exactly equal when it comes to deciding what's gonna happen in XYZ Stock tonight, tomorrow, next week or next month, there is absolutely no difference between two of us.

You could think.

I know a lot, but the reality is, I don't know what's gonna happen next.

So the concept of doing is essentially financial literacy in, by, by an old school definition.