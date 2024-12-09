ACA isn't going away under Trump: Oscar Health CEO

With President-elect Donald Trump's reentry into the White House comes a slew of new healthcare policy proposals and deregulation, including plans to reduce Medicaid eligibility and remove protections for certain pre-existing conditions.

"Having more deregulation than the amount of product offered in the ACA [Affordable Care Act] is incredibly important, because not everybody wants something dictated to them by the federal government on what plans are available," Oscar Health (OSCR) CEO Mark Bertolini tells Seana Smith, Madison Mills, and Anjalee Khemlani on Yahoo Finance's Catalysts.

"And there's been a fear that Americans don't have the ability to discern among plans, and we get confused. It's just the opposite."

Bertolini goes on to discuss both the opportunities and risks Americans could have from their transition from Medicaid.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.