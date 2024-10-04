Abercrombie & Fitch surges as JPMorgan adds to watch list

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) stock jumps after JPMorgan adds the retailer to its “Positive Catalyst Watch” list. Market Domination Hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down what investors need to know.

Jp Morgan raising its price target on Abercrombie and Fitch to 195 add the company to its positive catalyst watch list.

The note highlighting brand momentum and favorable promotional activity.

So Jp Morgan adds this one to their positive catalyst watch list here says the retailer is seeing accelerate brand momentum.

This is for their pro proprietary tracker saying they see more favorable promotional activity analysts saying they what they're seeing point to A Q three beat Julie and Q four raise opportunities.

Well, and guess what?

It is not just in the namesake Abercrombie Fitch, they're pointing to Hollister in particular as an area of strength.

The company saying the Hollister brand, Jp Morgan is saying the Hollister brand inflection is only in the middle innings with men's and tops representing two opportunities for further upside the sale from Matt Boss.

By the way over at JP Morgan is a pretty closely watched retail analyst.

So that's one of the reasons that he's seeing um some recovery here.

But overall, I mean Fran Horowitz at A and F has gotten really high marks in bringing the company back.

And he seems to agree saying the company has successfully expanded its customer reach to an 18 to 40 year old customer demographic.

And they have been good at bringing in new customers and we're throwing the stock is already ripped this year.

It's up about 65% but JB Morgan sees more upside from where to go.