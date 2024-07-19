70% of US workers are bracing for job cuts. Here's why

70% of employees are bracing for potential layoffs, whether by saving money or applying to new jobs, according to a survey from MarketWatch Guides. Is this anxiety well founded or is there something else in play?

MarketWatch Guides data journalist Matt Brannon joins Wealth! to give insight into the survey and what Americans need to know about the job landscape moving forward.

Brannon lays out one of the biggest statistical finds in the study: age gaps.

"So we found that Baby Boomers feel more secure in their jobs. It makes sense. They've worked for decades building up their seniority. Whereas Gen Z workers, 88% are taking steps to prevent a job loss, trying to preempt it in some sort of way," Brannon tells Yahoo Finance. "Layoff anxiety is a term that we asked about to find out just how concerned people are and a majority of Gen Z workers and nearly half of Millennials are anxious about being laid off."

Brannon says younger workers' concerns are exacerbated by another trend appearing across most industries: "Younger generations are particularly fearful of AI coming to take their jobs."

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

Americans are worried about their job security despite continued historically low unemployment.

According to a new study from market watch, a full 70% of employees are bracing for layoffs in some way, whether that means saving money or applying for other jobs to help us dive into this study.

We welcome in Matt Brandon, who is the market watch guides, data journalist.

Great to have you here with us.

So I mean, just take us into some of these findings.

Seven in 10 workers bracing for job cuts here.

That's right.

Thank you for having me on.

So we wanted to learn more about how people are reacting to news of potential layoffs.

We know that in 2023 and in 2024 there were a lot of headlines about layoffs, especially at tech companies giving people a lot of concern.

So what we wanted to do is we decided to survey 1000 American workers excluding those who are self employed because you can't lay yourself off to find out how worried they are about being laid off.

So we asked about job security opinions on if they're taking preparations to get ready for layoffs, financial readiness and how far they'd be willing to go to keep their job.

And as you mentioned, 70% of the people we surveyed said they're bracing for layoffs in some way that means different things to different people.

40% of those are people who say they're saving more of their income than usual.

32% say they're actively browsing job listings and 24% say they're actually applying to new jobs.

right now.

Those numbers are even higher among younger workers who are especially nervous.

It makes sense given that Gen Z workers would be a little more anxious.

They have less seniority and they're particularly worried about being laid off with that in mind and kind of continuing down that thread.

I'm wondering where it continues to kind of break up where there's some divergences even among generations that are actively in the workforce right now.

Yeah.

Yeah, absolutely.

There are big differences and one of the big ones is that age gap.

So we found that baby boomers feel more secure in their jobs.

It makes sense.

They've worked for decades building up their seniority.

Whereas Gen Z workers, 88% are taking steps to prevent uh a job loss trying to pre empt it in some sort of way.

Layoff anxiety is a term that we asked about to find out, you know, just how concerned people are and a majority of Gen Z workers and nearly half of millennials are anxious about being laid off.

So we've definitely found that, uh, the younger you are, the more likely you are concerned about this and that also matters because younger generations are particularly fear, fearful of A I coming to take their jobs.

That was another one of our big takeaways.

You know, it's really interesting.

I mean, for those who are concerned with A I potentially taking their jobs and then hearing that, hey, maybe there's a way that I can work with A I to be more productive and maybe even getting to a point where just give me the A I, so I can be more productive and keep my job.

You know, how are you seeing people potentially reskill or upskill even in order to add on to their own job security or at least best position themselves to be more productive in their current role.

Well, one of these aspects, it's a little bit tough to get ahead of the curve if you're already deep into your career.

Uh One of the things I would mention is that it's going to depend on what field you're in.

So there was an mit study that looked at what they called vision related tasks, uh which are jobs they deemed uh uh uh a little easier to study in terms of how likely it is for A I to replace them.

And they found that jobs like retail, social services are at higher risk than roles pertaining to education.

And finances.

So one thing I would say is it's going to depend on your job field, how nervous you are about being laid off.

And the researcher who wrote that paper, we spoke to him who said that these things are going to start to happen as soon as companies feel they can, uh, upscale their A I enough to where it can replace people.

And we did recently see into it, lay off about 10% of its workforce, citing A I as one of the reasons there.

I, I know you have some tips as well for, for dealing with layoffs because, I mean, it's never something that anyone wants to have to experience within their career.

I mean, many people, many of us do at one point or another and, and it's never easy, but, you know, some of those tips might be very helpful for folks right now as well.

I hope it doesn't happen, but in the event that it does absolutely.

As part of this project, we talked to a lot of experts about what to do if you are, uh, fearful that you will be laid off or that you have just been laid off.

The first step.

If you're facing a layoff is just to seek support, you don't want to get wrapped up in the financial and turmoil you might be feeling internally, uh, it's much better to just take a breath and try to talk to people, you trust uh from then if you are laid off, there are resources out there for people who have recently been laid off, you can talk to the career center at maybe your alma mater or there are local American job centers which are funded by the Department of Labor which provide uh interview training, help with people organizing their resume, that sort of thing.

I would also add, once you're in that sort of position, it's important not to uh focus too much on the fact that you're in a state of uncertainty.

It's still important to find time to do the things you like to do.

Uh Just to try to take your heart rate down and remember that there are other things in life aside from uh maintaining your job.

Certainly.

And I'll add one on Matt preempted.

I mean, just go to your boss and off cycle.

Just say, hey, I wanna know what I can do better.

Where do you think I can help this team more?

Sometimes?

That, that goes a long way too and just showing initiative.

So, Matt, thanks so much for taking the time here on the day.

Matt Brandon, who's the market watch guides, data journalist.

We appreciate it.