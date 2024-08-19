7-Eleven, Dutch Bros, Sweetgreen: Trending stories

Shares of Seven & I Holdings (S6M.MU), the parent company of 7-Eleven, are surging following a takeover offer from Canadian convenience store rival Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Meanwhile, Dutch Bros (BROS) has been downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler, who lowered the stock rating to Neutral from Overweight, saying they see a "higher risk, higher reward" situation given broader industry trends.

The firm also downgraded Sweetgreen (SG) to Neutral from Overweight, again emphasizing a more balanced risk-reward profile for the stock.

