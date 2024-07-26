3M stock jumps on Q2 results, earnings guidance boost

Shares of 3M (MMM) rose more than 15% early Friday after raising the low end of its full-year adjusted earnings guidance and reporting second quarter sales that came in above expectations.

Morning Brief Hosts Jared Blikre and Seana Smith break down the company's second quarter earnings and its performance under its new CEO, Bill Brown.

Time for some trending tickets, shares of three M in the Green after adjusting the bottom end of its full year outlook and reporting second quarter sales above expectations.

These are the company's first results under its new CEO Bill Brown who took over for Mike Roman on May 1st.

And so this is kind of a leaner company that we're dealing with.

Now, they recently spun off.

Um They recently spun off from a another company that was a medical operation and now the maker of post its is just kind of reorganizing a bit.

Uh Vital knowledge says that the, that there's strong upside on the earnings barclays likes the strong margin performance.

They also like the increase buyback activity.

Uh So all in all it looks like they're kind of on the right track here, but it's still in the early going with the new CEO, the new CEO saying in a recent interview that that sales growth obviously remains a priority for him moving forward at his new time here at the helm at three M. He said he's also plans to reduce the organization's complexity.

And he used this as an example that a command strip.

I'm a big buyer of those passed through five factories and two distribution centers before it gets to the customer.

So he's looking to Streamline exactly who knew he was looking to stream some of those businesses there, which does make a heck of a lot of sense if you're looking to cut some of those costs.

And he went on to say in this interview that they're going to continue to take a fresh look at what cost is embedded in that complexity.

He also added that the company's challenges that it's also looking for a new CFO after announcing earlier this month that their CFO would be departing.

So again, some questions about who is going to take over that role.

But again, this first earnings report with him as the CEO, you're looking at a bump up in the stock with ram shares rising.

They are encouraged by some of the uh initiatives that have already taken place under his um under him as leadership leadership.

