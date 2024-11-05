3 things to watch election night that are not the presidential race

While everyone’s eyes will be focused on the presidential election results, there are other key areas financial observers should pay attention to on November 5 that could impact bottom lines.

On the latest episode of Capitol Gains, Yahoo Finance's Washington Correspondent Ben Werschkul, takes a look at three different things people should be watching as the results come in on Election Night.

The first thing people should pay attention to are congressional races. Depending on the makeup of the House and Senate and how they are politically split, it can foreshadow the direction of policies getting passed, especially ones that could impact Americans’ bank accounts.

A Senate race people should observe is between Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown and Republican Bernie Moreno. “[Sen. Brown’s] in a really tight race,” Werschkul explains. “He could lose and lose his gavel, or the Democrats could lose the Senate and he would lose his gavel. That’s a real significant one in that sector in particular.”

The final thing people should watch on election night is economic exit polls and what people think about the economy.

“We’ve been talking all year about how voters are thinking about their own personal situations in the economy,” Werschkul says. “Are they still in such a bad mood as they’ve been all year?”

