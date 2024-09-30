3 things people get wrong about ETFs

Listen and subscribe to Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a separate class of investment, unlike individual stocks. In this episode of "Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac," Ross Mac sits down with former Yahoo Finance writer and current etf.com Editor-in-Chief Kristin Myers to discuss her career journey, ETFs, and some lessons Myers has learned from her time working in finance.

"Anything you want to invest in, you can invest in through an ETF," Myers notes. "ETFs can make up a hundred percent of your portfolio; it just depends on what you want to buy."

Myers breaks down some lessons she has learned working in finance. "The first thing that I absolutely learned is that you need to start investing now because the amount of time that you have in the market is way more important than timing the market. And then the second lesson is do not get emotional about investing... And then the third thing that... I would want to kind of implore everyone is really check where you're getting your financial information." Myers adds that "wealth does not happen overnight. It is something that you build brick by brick by brick. And the more you learn and also the more money you get, those bricks get bigger... You start building it faster, but it happens one step at a time."

Myers explains 3 things that people often get wrong when it comes to ETFs. "The main thing they get wrong is the cost... An ETF does have a cost associated with it, whether it's actively managed or if it's a passive ETF, there is going to be a cost... But the cost is super, super low... I would say that's like the number one thing that I think people get wrong. They think, 'oh, it's pretty expensive.' And then the other two things that I would say people get wrong, people think it's a mutual fund, and they hear mutual fund, and they think that's my grandfather's investment... but ETFs are actually way more fun and exciting than mutual funds, and they are not the same at all. You know, same, same but different... Then the other mistake I would say is that people don't really investigate enough what's in their ETF because ETFs can hold a lot of different things inside them."

A couple of things Myers says to look at when it comes to ETFs are "definitely look at the holdings, definitely look at the cost... the P/E ratio, looking at the expenses. I would also take a look at the AUM and that's assets under management. That's not necessarily the biggest thing that you should look for, but I mean, if you look at one fund and it's got 20 billion assets under management, and another fund only has 10 million, clearly way more people are investing in one fund over another. And that can be a... pretty decent indicator."

Look whether you're a professional on Wall Street, a retail investor or just somebody looking to change their overall financial situation.

There's always a first step that you got to take and look no further because I'm gonna be speaking to some of the most influential people in the financial world and learning about their path to economic prosperity.

And my guest today is none other than former Yahoo journalist and current editor in chief at etf.com, Kristen Myers, Kristen, how you doing?

I'm good.

How are you?

This is what we're doing now, listen, here's something that the world needs to understand.

My first time ever stepping foot in Yahoo Finance's building is because of Kay Myers.

That is very true.

I brought you on the show?

Yeah.

So I think this is, this is full circle moment if you guys don't know Kay Myers and I actually went to college together.

So this is my homie and I think it definitely full circle, but obviously I know who you are, right?

You a your resume is extremely long, right?

And so let's talk to the people.

No, no.

That just means you're distinguished and that means you're accomplished.

But let's, let's actually talk to the people and let the world know who's Kristen Myers.

All right.

Well, I'm Kristen, I'm the editor in chief of etf.com and for those that are new to investing that stands for exchange traded fund.

Um and ETF S are essentially a basket of assets that can really help you invest in pretty much any and everything.

They are typically low cost.

Uh They have low expenses and they're a really great way.

If you are a beginning investor or even someone who's actually a seasoned investor, they're a really great uh tool honestly to have in your financial portfolio.

Absolutely.

One, right.

The greatest investor, me and him, we kind of one A one B but that's Warren Buffett.

He's gonna definitely let you know, get you a ETF, right?

And so I think that uh this conversation is perfect for the overall audience because something I speak on all the time is look, you gotta get your ETF in your portfolio.

And now, right, whether you're a crypto lover, we got crypto ETF S, right?

So let's actually talk about overall portfolio strategy, right?

Like what component would you say ETF should make up of it?

If you're able to say that like a percentage?

I mean, honestly, they could be 100% of your portfolio.

As I said, ETF S literally make up can they literally can be anything you could honestly invest in equities and, and be purchasing ETF S, you can invest in gold or other commodities, oil, silver.

For example, you can invest in Cryptocurrency.

You mentioned Bitcoin Ethereum.

They also have those um spot ETF S for those two cryptos.

They're talking about Solana ETF S now.

So that's just really opening up the floodgates for other crypto currency ETF S and then, then of course, you can invest in like a Blockchain ETF if you want to get into just the broader crypto space.

So honestly, anything you want to invest in, you can invest in through an ETF.

So you can literally construct your portfolio as in super high growth, high risk, et cetera, you can have your tech names all on one side, you can even buy leveraged ETF S, you can trade options with your ETF.

So you can kind of do that on one side and then considering the market's kind of shaky right now, we're looking at uh slowing economic growth.

On the other hand, you can kind of take a more defensive position in your portfolio and invest in things like utilities or consumer staples, the stuff that's not sexy, the stuff that's boring your light bill, your water bill, all of that stuff that we know everyone needs and is going to continue to buy.

You can also buy that in an ETF so literally ETF S can make up 100% of your portfolio.

Just depends on what you want to buy.

I think we jumped into as staying in the deep air real quick.

We didn't dip the toe in.

And the first question I asked is, who was Christian Myers?

And you went kind of professionally and talked about ETF dot Well, no.

Well, listen, you took me to the Chicago Board of Options, CBOE, right?

The meal exchange, whatever you wanna call it, right?

That was the first time I've ever been there and I'm from Chicago and it was so dope because they literally wrote out the red carpet to you and you rang the bell.

So let's see, we talk about how that came about.

Yeah.

So I was in Chicago for your summit, but also to kind of visit the folks over at CB again, that's a Chicago Board Options Exchange.

Um They are the biggest options Exchange that exists out there and for anyone that invests in terms of like volatility, the Vics mix comes from C Bell.

Um And essentially we have a lot of ETF issuers that are listed on co so they said, hey, do you want to come ring the bell?

And I said, I've never rung a bell on any exchange.

So, absolutely.

I don't want to come ring the bell.

And of course, I had to hit you up say, do you want to come join me?

That was an amazing experience.

It was so much fun.

We got to see billions of dollars of trades happening right in front of our very eyes and they got to all make bets on how many times I was going to ring the bell, which was three times.

By the way, everyone thought I was going to go for like six or five or something.

It was definitely like you'll get booed if you do it only once they want to get to trading those traders on the floor, they want to get to making money.

So, right, you're now a full fledged face of finance, right?

But you didn't study it.

How did you get started in finance as a whole?

Yeah.

So when we were at Penn together, I actually was there to become a doctor.

I really wanted to be a surgeon.

I wanted to be a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Actually, I don't even know what that is so that they operate on hearts.

I really wanted to be Christina Yang from Grey's Anatomy for anyone out there who kind of watches that.

And I was always good at math and science.

And so I came to Penn.

I figured I'm gonna go in and I'm gonna go study medicine.

So, of course, my freshman year, you know, I'm doing like the CALC and, you know, biology, all of that molecular biology.

I was studying, I hated it.

I absolutely hated it.

I was so bored.

I had to take a journalism class as, you know, Penn requires.

We take classes.

So I, I took a journalism class because I thought, oh, this will be so easy, easy Checkmark, fulfill my requirement.

And I actually loved it.

So then I thought, ok, I'll do journalism and I'll still go to med school and I never went to med school.

I just fell in love with doing journalism.

And so after Penn, I decided to study journalism even further in Europe, I went abroad, uh, studied international journalism and I figured, ok, I will do international journalism, do international politics, that type of thing.

And then life happened.

I moved to Norway and Bloomberg called me.

So I started working at Bloomberg even though I thought, I, I don't know business like that.

Even though I studied business journalism, I studied economics at Penn.

This was all things that I had taken.

Um, I'd studied several, had several economics courses, but I thought this is so boring.

Finance is boring.

I don't know anything about finance.

I honestly truthfully and this is, I think something that can resonate with everyone.

I didn't want to do finance.

One because I thought it was boring.

But also two because I didn't understand it.

I thought that everything to do with finance was super difficult, super hard to understand.

I thought you literally had to have a degree in finance in order for you to report on it to invest, to understand it.

I truly just thought it was this big thing that I was never going to be able to grasp.

But I mean, you're never gonna be able to tell me that I can't do something.

So I started at Bloomberg and I started reporting there and things kind of started to make sense.

And then when I came back to the United States did a couple of reporting elsewhere.

I was at Al Jazeera, I was at ABC, I was at NBC and then Yahoo Finance called and I said, I'm not a markets reporter and I said, you don't have to be a Markets reporter.

And then before I knew it, I'm talking about the markets every single day.

Now, I don't mean to say that markets are easy, but I do want to encourage everyone who is listening or watching this.

If you don't understand finance, you don't understand the markets.

That doesn't mean that that is always going to be the case.

That is not your destiny.

You just have to start, you just have to start and then once you start and you start watching Yahoo Finance, for example, or you start reading articles, you start checking out places like etf.com, things literally start to click for you and things start to make sense.

I love the fact that you learned a lot through osmosis.

So in your years of covering finance, what would you say some of the top things that you learn that the average person should know?

OK, so first and foremost, you need to start investing today.

And the biggest thing is to not get emotional about investing money is emotional.

And I understand that money is literally how we do everything.

It's how you pay your bills.

It's how you feed your kids.

It's how you, it's status symbol and forget even having like the big things like a mortgage and kids and all of that just simply for, you know, like I'm single for the single girlies out there.

You know, it's just literally how you go and hang out with your friends.

You can't go to a bar with no money, you can't go take a trip and we know I'm on a plane like every other day, you can't go anywhere.

If you're broke, you have no money.

And eventually at some point, you also have to ask yourself, what am I working for?

Why do I have money?

And what is it for one day you're going to not want to work?

So how are you going to retire?

You are not going to be able to save your way into retirement.

So I think the first thing that I absolutely learned is that you need to start investing now because the amount of time that you have in the market is way more important than timing the market.

And then the second lesson is do not get emotional about investing.

So many people say I am afraid to put in $50 into the market because I might lose $50.

But then they go spend $50 on foolish stuff all the time.

Two drinks.

Stop, no, forget even that.

Stop buying clothes on Instagram.

You took a gamble when you bought clothes on she and you might might as well just take that money and put it in the market.

You have a way better odds that you're gonna have your money.

You're gonna get a return on that investment than when you bought those $3 that $3 shirt T shirt that's gonna fall apart in the wash.

So those are two really big lessons that I learned.

And then the third thing that I would, I would wanna kind of implore everyone is really check where you're getting kind of like your financial information.

Um I'm so tired of people saying that you should go buy a G wagon so that you can like save on taxes and write it off on your taxes.

That's not exactly the best financial strategy and I get it.

We all want those really quick, easy tips that are gonna make us a whole lot of money.

But the third thing that I want to say is that honestly, wealth not happen overnight.

It is something that you build brick by brick, by brick and the more you learn and also the more money you get those bricks get bigger.

They do, you start building it faster, but it happens one step at a time.

I love that.

You say you gotta start today, right?

I always tell people the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago.

Second, best time is today, right?

And so I think to your point, money is a very sensitive topic and the average person try to run from it.

They don't want to just face the reality.

And I was talking about this earlier.

It's like, look some generational trauma that comes from money sometimes and people don't realize they're carrying those insecurities with them the rest of their life.

And it's like you just got to start, right?

And so I love that.

Well, listen, guys don't touch that.

Dow.

We're here.

Financial freestyle with none other than the Christian Myers.

We'll be right back.

All right guys.

Welcome back to Financial freestyle.

It's your boy Ross Maack and I'm here with none other than the Kristen Myers.

So, Kristen, what would you say is the one thing most people get wrong about ETS.

Oh I would say the main thing they get wrong is the cost because when you buy a stock, you just buy a stock and the price is the price, right?

But an ETF does have a cost associated with it, whether it's actively managed or if it's a passive ETF, there is going to be a cost, it's not a bill that you pay every week or every month, but it is something that comes out every year.

But the cost is super, super low.

I mean, I'm talking about paying like $1 on every $1000 type of low.

Not every ETF is that inexpensive.

There are some more, more expensive ETF S but I would say that's like the number one thing that I think people get wrong, they think, oh, it's pretty expensive.

Um And then the other two things that I would say people get wrong too.

People think it's a mutual fund and they hear a mutual fund and they think that's my grandfather's investment and that's true.

Mutual funds are their grandparents investment.

But ETF S are actually way more fun and exciting than mutual funds and they are not the same at all, you know, same, same but different.

They are traded like a stock can buy them multiple times a day.

Um Don't have to just buy it once a day.

So there are differences and then the other mistake I would say is that people don't really investigate enough what's in their ETF, his ETF S can hold a lot of different things inside them.

So uh ETF, like spy, for example, that's a sector spider S and P 500 ETF um that has the S and P 500 in it.

The fund holds all of those companies and they allocate percentage wise based on how the fund wants to allocate.

So it might have 8% of this company in there and only 2% of another company in there.

Um, but I think people have a fundamental misunderstanding what's inside their ETF they just hear names and they think, oh, that's really cool and that's good.

But then they don't bother to ask what it is they're buying.

So I like people to start with an idea, right.

The very first investment I tell a person to buy is the S and P 500 whether it is spy or Voo kind of like vanguard because it's, I look at expense ratio slightly cheaper.

So that's one thing when she talked about that right there is an expense but the expense is relatively low.

But that is the one thing that, you know, can over 30 years can be the difference in several thousands of dollars just based on what you're paying someone to actually manage that.

So I always look at expense ratio and just see which one is cheaper relative, assuming they kind of got the exact same, you know, holdings, right?

But I like tf.com because you can start with an idea and you don't even know what it is, you can literally go in and type in NVIDIA.

We'll show you literally all the etfs that have NVIDIA inside of it and we'll rank it from the funds that have the most NVIDIA to the least amount of NVIDIA inside of it.

And you can literally make decisions that way.

And then if you have two funds or three funds that you're looking at.

So you were just talking about broad market funds, right?

Like spy or Voo, you've got IVV, you got VT I, you could literally compare all of them.

So then you could see the cost, you could see the performance and then you could see how they've constructed each of the funds because even though they're all invested in the entire S and P 500 right?

They don't allocate every company the same.

So 11 fund might say we wanna put Amazon is 10% of this fund or we only want to have meta be 2% of this fund.

That's when you start to notice a little bit of differences and you start to say to yourself, OK, I I don't want to have this much exposure to NVIDIA or I wanna have more exposure to industrials inside of my fund.

You can start making decisions that way.

So now would you say there are any other parameters a a young investor should probably look at as well within an ETF so definitely look at the holdings.

Definitely look at the cost.

So the PP you know the pe ratio looking at the expenses, I would also take a look at the A um that's assets under management.

That's not necessarily the biggest thing that you should look for.

But I mean, if you look at one fund and it's got 20 billion assets under management and another fund only has 10 million, clearly way more people are investing in one fund over another And that can be a pretty decent indicator.

Yeah, and in that exact example, right, these funds are getting inflows and outflows daily.

So in the event that $20 million A um ETF is getting outflows, well, chances are they're probably realizing those losses uh when they're selling and you might not want to be in that one.

So that's interesting.

Yeah, so following the crowd is not always the, you know, best thing that everyone should do, but it's also not the worst not.

And you know what I love about what you just gave because I love following a crowd of the people that are smarter than us.

So when I tell people about investing one, what is investing, right?

You get the smartest CEO s working for you, right?

That's what a shock is.

But when it comes to looking at companies that already have their ETF S and their, you know, their mutual funds, I like to work backwards sometimes.

So I will see what exactly if this stock isn't owned by Blackrock Fidelity Vanguard and remember who Blackrock is, they are the biggest manager in the world.

So why do I need to compete with Black Rock?

They a trillion now, right.

So it makes sense to say when you're following the crowd and actually I wanna do what the people that are smarter than me are doing.

And so I love the fact that you say you could leverage etf.com to just say, OK, look, I definitely wanna buy NVIDIA, right?

Oh Who owns NVIDIA?

Right?

So you can literally go to Yahoo Finance and go to and put in NVIDIA, the actual stock and see who the top holders are and you'll see it's the vanguards, the Black Rots, et cetera, but then also kind of reverse engineering, you could go to etf.com and just put that in and actually see what other ETF S are owning that.

So I thought that was dope.

I must say, I must say so now, right?

As we get ready to kind of conclude, what advice would you give to younger Christian when it came to investing and then maybe professionally as well.

Uh I made so many financial mistakes.

What was your life?

Let's hear it.

Oh, I've got two, I've got two really big ones.

OK?

One credit card debt.

I, at one point in time I got my second credit card and my first credit card was like my baby credit card from college.

My mom had gone in and slashed my credit, my credit limit at the time.

I was mad but looking back, it was probably a good thing.

Uh, she did that when I write when I went to Penn.

Um, but then when I got my first real grown up credit card, I was like, am I here about to be spending?

And I spent, and I spent, and I spent, and I had a good job and I was like, I can make that I can pay this off until the balloons are so large.

And I was like, how am I gonna pay this off?

Um So that was my first thing, like really try to keep that debt under control.

Um But if you do get in debt and this is a big overarching piece of advice for you financially, but also like life advice as well.

Give yourself grace.

We all make mistakes.

You're gonna make mistakes financially.

You are, if you have, if you have been blessed with the longevity of life, you will make a financial mistake and you will make another and another and another.

So give yourself grace because you are going to again, if you have that time, you're gonna have the ability to make it up.

So that was one racking up credit card debt, second mistake, leaving money on the table for most Americans and I am no different.

My primary source of income is going to be my 9 to 5 job.

Now, everyone needs to think of their 9 to 5 job as the way to leverage themselves into wealth and to jump, start them themselves into wealth instead of looking at their 9 to 5 as their wealth maker.

So you need to be taking the money you make uh in your 9 to 5 job and investing it so that you can grow that into wealth right now.

The reality is, it's not just your salary, that's the income that you're making.

It's also your stock options that you have.

It's your bonuses.

And the one thing that I did not, the one thing I did this twice.

Actually, I left a job right before I was gonna be fully vested in my fore.

I did it at Yahoo.

Actually, I left Yahoo right before I was going to be fully vested.

So literally, if I'm thinking about it, there's probably like an extra 100 grand.

If I was to roughly say at least $75,000 that I have just left behind.

And that hurts because I can think of so much I would do with that $75,000 in my investment for right now.

I would definitely suggest to people when you are calculating your benefits, you're looking at your 401k and you're gonna be fully vested, things like that.

Really start to ask yourself some questions.

Do I need to leave in August?

Can I leave in January?

That's interesting.

Or if you are going to leave and you know, you're going to make that leave that money on the table.

Somebody's got to make it up, that new job really wants you.

Then they got to pay up then to make up that loss.

Always make sure you are asking yourself in any move that you make.

Am I do?

I have a financial loss here and make sure you're not the one with the financial loss, make someone else pay for that loss, another company, another employer, make someone else pay for that loss.

Because when you start to think about all the years that you go to work, you start to think of all the money that's just kind of flying out behind.

You just falling out of your bag, just flying out behind you.

And when you get to the end of your life or you got kids, you're gonna think about all that money that you left behind.

So we did the money advice right before we wrap.

What would you say?

The career advice is, oh, someone out there right now is half as good as you and is going quite confidently into either interviewing for the role that you want or is in the role that you would like to have and doing it half as well as you would.

I say that to say that there's a lot of mediocre people out there that have the boldness and the audacity of confidence and So it might as well be you.

So when it comes to any job that you want salary time to do salary negotiations, I want you to start thinking of yourself as a mediocre but incredibly confident person and then go do what they would do because honestly, those people have zero shame and zero self awareness that they're not that great and they're going out there and doing it.

They, they are right now.

So why can't it be?

You?

Confidence is key.

I call it audacity, but I call it audacity.

And I try to, I literally try to live my life like that.

If I had nothing but audacity, what would I do?

II I literally love that audacity.

Confidence and audacity people.

That's it.

I want to give a special thanks to none other than the lovely Kristen Myers.

Thanks so much for being here.

