3 reasons why Target is a top pick at Oppenheimer

Target (TGT) has definitely not had a merry start to the holidays. The cheap chic retailer saw its stock hammered by more than 20% in response to its latest earnings report. Target shocked Wall Street by missing earnings estimates and warning on full-year profits, again. To make matters worse, execs didn’t strike an upbeat tone on the crucial holiday shopping season. But can the stock get its mojo back after Thanksgiving and Black Friday? That’s the bet Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh is making, adding the stock back to the top pick list. Parikh believes investors have gotten too bearish on Target’s longer-term prospects.

Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi breaks down the call in the video above.

For full episodes of Opening Bid, watch on our website or listen on your favorite podcast platform.