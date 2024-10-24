3 reasons why airlines are seeing seat mile cost pressure

American Airlines (AAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) both topped third quarter earnings estimates and provided upbeat full-year outlooks. However, American reported a $149 million quarterly net loss and Southwest saw falling profit for its last quarter.

Stephen Trent, Citi managing director, joins Catalysts to discuss the earnings results and what they signal about the broader airline sector.

Specifically looking at Southwest, Trent tells Yahoo Finance, "One of the things that stood out to me was the 4Q ex-fuel seat mile cost guide. That did look heavier than we were anticipating. And I would say that's at least partially behind the price action this morning."

He notes that the industry as a whole is seeing seat mile cost pressure, especially budget airlines. He explains. "Everybody's labor is going up. Nobody can get equipment in a timely manner from the manufacturers. And United States does not have enough air traffic control capability, which is a primarily Northeast and Florida thing, but not only those places."

Thus, with these pressures, airlines have been struggling to provide lower prices to consumers, which has particularly weighed on discount airlines like Southwest. Trent believes that "some sort of rationalization from a capacity perspective" could shift the sector back to a more stable state.

He adds, "We need to get to a point where there is better equilibrium between unit revenue and ex-fuel unit cost." To that end, he believes that network airlines have "a much easier path ahead" than budget airlines.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

American Airlines and Southwest, both reporting earnings this morning.

Both beat expectations for the third quarter and provided upbeat full year outlooks.

But not all positive news.

As you can see, Southwest shares off just about 4% for American Airlines.

They reported a $149 million quarterly net loss.

Southwest also reported falling profit for its last quarter to discuss.

We want to bring in Steven Trent.

He's the city's managing director.

Steven.

It's great to have you here, Uh, on set with us.

Let's talk a little bit about what we're hearing first with the Southwest, because the number of headlines you have the earnings that we just went through the four Q guide, uh, really dragging on the stock.

I think today you also have the settlement here with Elliott.

I'm curious.

How does that then fit into your outlook here for Southwest?

And are you maybe a bit more optimistic that now that we have the settlement with Elliott, Southwest management can back get back and focus on this turnaround?

That play?

Yeah, sure.

And and And thank you for having me on, um I think in the terms of southwest one of the things that stood out to me, uh, was the four Q uh, X fuel seat, mile cost guide.

Uh, that did look heavier than we were anticipating.

Uh, and I would say that's at least partially behind uh, the the price action this morning.

You know, the Elliott, um, that whole situation with them is not 100% surprising how this ended.

And I think, given the headwinds, you see with discount Airlines versus Network Airlines, you know, to go into the company and say, Well, we're going to replace everybody, Uh, and we'll have a few years of discovery, uh, while the industry keeps trending, uh, in a tough direction.

So it seemed that doing that is kind of untenable.

Um, in terms of wanting to get AAA quick turnaround on the But maybe people are now less distracted.

Yeah, I guess.

I wonder from your perspective, does six new directors in the room change the fact that the lower income consumers struggling?

And these airlines across the board, it seems like, are having to target higher income consumers?

And that's a challenge.

Yeah.

Great point.

You know, throughout the industry, we are seeing seat Mount cost pressure, especially for the discount airlines.

Everybody's Labour is going up.

Nobody can get UH, equipment in a timely manner from the manufacturers.

And United States does not have enough air traffic control capability, which is primarily a Northeast and Florida things, but not only those places.

So when you think about the fight for higher unit revenue, adding premium, maybe adding some fees and these kind of things you know, if your business model has been based on selling cheap seats, uh, and diluting seat Mount cost with high black hour utilisation, it's a tough place to start for a discounted loan like Southwest Steven.

When you talk about the fact of getting Southwest back to those pre pandemic levels and trying to recapture its pre pandemic profitability, how attainable is that in In terms of, I guess.

How long do you expect it to take in order to get back to those levels?

Yeah, absolutely.

So I do think we need at least a couple of quarters to see what kind of forward progress, Uh, the carrier is making, you know, the things that they proposed, uh, during their investor day, which I think they proposed some good things.

Um, you know, these aren't the kind of adjustments we're gonna wake up two weeks from now and say, Oh, wow, they did it.

Um, I do think that, uh, what concerns me about the long term guidance, Um, is, uh, what they're telegraphing about earnings quality.

So $4 billion in incremental EBIT by 2027 uh, but total free cash flow of just over a billion dollars so that free cash flow conversion looks pretty poor.

You know, if you go back to pre pandemic, they were doing EBI and free cash flow around 3 billion each.

Um, so why a much poorer conversion now?

And the earnings quality roll off.

And that's a concern for in terms of them getting back to those levels.

What does it take for these airlines to get to a place where things feel just a little bit easier, right?

Like the amount of headwinds you mentioned pun intended are are So there's so much hitting these airlines right now, when can things just and what What is the thing that's going to get us back to that calm state?

Yeah, absolutely.

You know, I, I do think that there has to be some sort of rationalisation from a capacity perspective.

One, uh, to especially the discount airlines.

We need to get to a point where, uh, there's better equilibrium between unit revenue.

Uh, and extra unit cost.

So Southwest.

And for you said unit revenue is gonna go up, but unit costs are going up much more.

That's probably not something that's sustainable over the long term.

Network airlines, I think, have a much easier path.

So you've actually seen a post panem earnings wall and share?

Excuse me?

Wallet share gain for them.

Uh, and probably the likes of United and Delta are probably happy where they are at at at this juncture.