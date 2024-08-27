How a 25bps rate cut would be 'frustrating' for markets

The Federal Reserve could be moving into an interest rate-cutting cycle, as signaled by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a speech last week. But as Wall Street speculates as to how big of a rate cut the Fed will enact in September, how could the market (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) react to a 50-basis-point cut next month?

J.P. Morgan Asset Management global market strategist Jack Manley sits down in-studio with Josh Lipton and Alexandra Canal to talk about how markets would feel if the Fed cut rates by too little at the September FOMC meeting.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

And just to bring the conversation back to the fed because, you know, I, I noticed the 50 basis point cut that's not, I've heard from other strategists that are more in the camp of a 25 basis point cut.

From the perspective of the market.

Do you think a 50 basis point cut could potentially signal some alarm bells that maybe the fed is behind the curve and that if they move at a 25 basis point cut rate, maybe that's not as alarmist as a 50 basis point cut would be.

What's your thoughts?

It's a, it's a really interesting question.

I think it's very fair.

I would say that the market would actually be pretty happy about a 50 basis point cut in September only because the narrative for so long is that the fed has been behind the curve.

Like this is not a new thing that we're talking about.

People were wondering why we weren't cutting rates a year ago.

And so if the fed comes out and cuts by 50 basis points in September, it is telling us, hey, we're looking at all this data that you're also looking at that, you're also a little bit concerned about and we acknowledge that and we want to do something about that.

I would say that 25 basis point cut would be a little bit frustrating because there are plenty of so this economy could use lower interest rates.

What I think would upset markets is a cut before that September meeting.

And, you know, we are less than a month out from that point, which means there aren't a lot of opportunities.

But remember a couple of weeks ago, I guess a few weeks ago now when we got that July Jobs number, uh there were talks about emergency rate cuts, you know, the fed cutting in August that would send the wrong signal.

So I think as long as the fed sticks to the schedule, they have a little bit of flexibility in terms of what they do uh uh in September and I think the markets will welcome it regardless.