The 2025 World Economic Forum kicks off its annual meeting from Davos, Switzerland, on January 20, 2025. This year's theme is "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age." Some of the world's top business leaders will be there, and Yahoo Finance will speak with them. Executive Editor Brian Sozzi and Senior Reporter Jennifer Schonberger share what investors need to be watching from the landmark event.

