2025 is the year Tesla leaders need to deliver: Investor

Ross Gerber, Co-founder and President of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, joins Catalysts host Brian Sozzi to discuss Tesla (TSLA) and CEO Elon Musk’s leadership.

While Musk is still “setting the tone” for Tesla, the leader is likely no longer involved in day-to-day operations from a company standpoint — instead spending more time with President-elect Trump, Gerber argues.

"...I think Tesla shareholders are more than aware that their CEO works for Donald Trump at this point," Gerber says. So, you know, it's yet to be seen whether this team can prove themselves," Gerber adds.

This post was written by Josh Lynch