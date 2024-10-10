How the 2024 presidential election could weigh on the S&P 500

Investors are bracing for market volatility as the 2024 presidential election lies just less than a month away.

Catalysts Anchor Madison Mills breaks down the S&P 500's (^GSPC) historical performance during election years and what it could signal about the index's trajectory this year.

Less in a month out from the election presidential election and a tight race has some investors bracing for an uptick in volatility.

We're taking a look at how stocks tend to perform during election years.

And Madison Mills has a closer look at that Madie.

Hey Sean, thanks so much.

I want to take a look at volatility heading into elections versus other years.

So this is a chart from T Rowe price.

They took a look at volatility in November, uh heading into elections and took a look at volatility in November in other years.

You can see here, the main takeaway is that the volatility, it's basically the same across the board, whether you are a month prior, a month after three months after an election in and out of election years.

Volatility is very similar.

So what does that tell us?

Well, it's part of this broader story that we have been talking about, which is that the market doesn't necessarily know a what to do with elections.

That's what Marvin Lowe just told me offset that the market is just confused a little bit about how much to be pricing and volatility heading into the election.

And also that they don't tend to look at the political and the fiscal as much as they look at the macro and the monetary policy in the Federal Reserve, at least at this time is really driving this market much more than the White House is having said that earlier this week.

CB which has the V the volatility index that we monitor.

They said that they see the future spiking ahead of November 6th in November 5th.

But they are not seeing volatility continuing after the election and they think that's a mistake.

They think we're going to see a contested election result and that without a result for a long time, that could mean that the market is mis pricing potential volatility to come on the heels of a result.

But I talked with Kevin Gordon about that earlier this week and he said, look at the year 2000 when we didn't have an election result for a couple of months, we were already in a bear market.

So this time around, we're in a bull market even if for some reason, we do get a contested result.

We don't know who is going to be the president for a little while.

This market, it's a bull market and therefore the Federal Reserve and the A I names are going to be driving the market to continue to get new all time highs as opposed to seeing more downward pressure following any contested election result potentially.