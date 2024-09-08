2024 election: Here's the DC setup that's best for investors

Most of the media focus is on the White House battle between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. But what investors really need to focus on is who controls Congress.

On the latest episode of Capital Gains, Jeffrey Hirsch, Hirsch Holdings CEO and editor in chief of Stock Trader’s Almanac, joins Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo, Washington Correspondent Ben Werschkul, and senior columnist Rick Newman to share his thoughts on the stock market two months out from election day, and provide insight over which candidate would better impact the economy. Hirsch believes it all comes down to control of congress.



“If you are trying to decide who you’d rather have in office based upon your stock market performance, you want a Democratic president and a Republican Congress,” Hirsch explains. “You have a more conservative body holding the purse strings - a little more progressive thinking coming up with new ideas in the White House.”

This post was written by Lauren Pokedoff.

Video Transcript

You guys were talking about Congress.

Uh, we're sort of hinting at that and, you know, people talk about what party, what presidential party is better for the, the, the market.

It really is about Congress.

And if you are, you know, betting or, or at least, uh, uh, trying to find, trying to decide who you'd rather have an office based upon your stock market performance.

You want a democratic president and a Republican Congress, you get the more conservative body holding the purse strings, a little more progressive thinking.

Uh, it's coming up with new ideas in the White House, best performing, uh, you know, markets under democratic presidents and Republican Congress is about 16% change, uh, for the dow S and P.