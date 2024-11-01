How the 2024 election could impact your taxes

The US presidential election is next week, and a key issue the next president will have to address is tax policy — particularly provisions within the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) which will expire at the end of 2025.

Yahoo Finance Washington Correspondent Ben Werschkul breaks down the differences between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump's positions on tax policy and their respective approaches to handling these expiring tax cuts.

Well, whichever candidate prevails this November will immediately become the loudest voice in a fierce tax debate set to consume Washington in 2025.

Yeah, we, we've been talking about it for a long time and we're going to be talking about it for a long time because these are about tax cuts that expire at the end of 2025.

So a little over a year from now and as you mentioned, whichever candidate um prevails will, will be the kind of at the center of this debate.

There is one area of bipartisan agreement between Trump and Harris on this, which is that people under that make under $400,000 a year should see those tax cuts that were first signed into law in 20 17 extended.

So that presumably is an area of agreement between the two, but that on itself is cost $3 trillion over the coming decades.

So it's not, that's not cheap on its own.

And then each side has a variety of add ons.

Trump has, has promised somewhere in the neighborhood of 11 additional tax cuts that he wants in there.

There's a lot of skepticism about whether they would go in.

Harris has had like shut out tax credit, the earned income tax credit that she wants to expand that would go in there.

What it kind of comes down to based on experts.

I've been talking to a lot is, is pretty obvious.

But is Congress, is that basically a sweep on either side?

Kind of opens the floodgates but divided Congress immediately sort of narrows the agenda a lot.

So this under 400,000 I'm talking about is on the table kind of in any scenario.

But the question is, how wide do they go?

Um After next Tuesday, Ben.

