2024 Cadillac Lyriq EV: YF takes a test drive

Come behind the wheel with Yahoo Finance as autos reporter Pras Subramanian and senior columnist Rick Newman test drive the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq EV. Together they explore the Lyriq's standout features, innovative technology, and sleek interior/ exterior design.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

To the Auto Space.

Yahoo Finance behind the wheel took the 2024 Cadillac Lyric.

EV for Spin Pro Superman and Rick Newman are here now to tell us about their test drive.

I love you guys ride alongs, by the way, I'm gonna come once uh look, just throw me in the back seat.

All of these cars that you're driving have back seats and I get no invite but tell me about this and the Cadillac Lyric, what were some of the takeaways here?

So I'll start with the design.

So I thought, I thought that when I first saw it, um it was pretty impressive.

I mean, I, I've seen a lot of these cars right now as, as, as Ubers and, and high end kind of livery.

Uh And it's actually kind of bigger than you think it's more striking than you think.

Um It's very adult.

It's not, maybe, maybe not see my, my style Rick, but I thought it looked quite nice on the, on the outset as well as the inside which you get a chance to, to take a look at too.

Yeah.

So, uh so I'm gonna bust you here Pros, uh, I mean, so the first, first thing pros told me about this car, you see, it looks like a taxi or an Uber.

And I was like, what?

So you get the best Ubers in town, I guess.

Right.

I don't know.

I was like, I think it looks distinctive and, um, I, it's not, doesn't mean that I would necessarily want to buy it, but I love cars that look different and it's really hard to make a car that looks different.

I mean, there are some out there, you know, Rivian is, got that interesting headlight alignment.

The new Ford Bronco looks pretty cool, but it's very hard to make a car that looks different before we get into the good stuff.

Story continues

I want to point out some bad stuff here, Rick.

You are actually fumbling right now.

You're really struggling and you had a problem with that.

Right.

Uh It, it's just over comp, there's so much going on in cars these days, especially luxury cars where they just have to cram in every possible thing so that we have one clip where you counted all the, I think you counted 15 buttons just on the steering wheel alone.

Those are the shortcut buttons and I, I had trouble, uh, pushing there are different types of cruise control.

Regular cruise control, smart contr, cruise control.

I thought I had one.

I had actually pressed the other, the car didn't slow now there's too much going on.

If you own this car, you're gonna figure it out and you're gonna sort of get the settings customized to your liking.

But, um, there's a lot and then real quick.

So we, we drove the car, we, we drove the car actually.

Yeah.

Yeah.

And we actually liked it, I think top three for me, obviously good design, good interior space, but it drove well smoothly.

Even the rear wheel drive car with one motor in the back, I thought had good power.

I think it's a winning package, good execution.

I mean, it Cadillac is is building good cars these days.

I mean, people might think this is kind of a tarnished brand.

It's building good cars, but I also feel like this is a test bed and we this is a little bit geeky, but this is the first time they're using this so called altium.

They're trying to brand their battery pack.

It's the altium battery pack and they're gonna be a lot more vehicles coming with this Altium.

So this is sort of the first big launch with that.

We're gonna see more of this.

And so this pricing like it is because I think I saw this at the US open which typically you see car manufacturers go to an event like that like big sponsor, right to try and make sure that they're drumming up that luxury demand as well.

I mean, is this luxury pricing or is it fair pricing?

Uh for a luxury vehicle.

So real quick, uh it starts at $59,000.

59 ours was around 7070 something with kind of the, the goodies demands the best Rick we're looking into real quick.

The leasing is where it's at for this car.

Massive deals for leasing because there's a lot of them out there and they get that tax credit for it.

That's right.

And so you're gonna see more Cadillacs.

And so I think what's going on here is the electric ones all in with a Q.

So this is the lyric ends in a Q.

We've got the op I call it the optique.

But you tell me it's the optic.

What's the other one?

The vic and then way down and then there's a Supercar stick that's, they all end in Q.

It's way out.

Ok. Pros and Newman.

Thanks so much.

Uh I'll be waiting for my invite.

I mean, I sit right behind you pros.

So, uh hopefully I'll get that next invite for the uh for the Celestic or whatever.

We're calling them with the cues now.

Thanks so much.