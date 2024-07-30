How the 2017 Trump tax cuts have impacted P&G: CEO explains

Under former President Donald Trump, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 lowered the corporate tax rate to a flat 21%. The law is set to expire in 2025, however. Procter & Gamble CEO Jon Moeller (PG) sits down with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi to discuss the corporate tax rate and how it has impacted business.

"If you just look at our investment in the US pre and post-the 2017 act, it's up significantly. Our employment is up significantly. And importantly, our taxes, the taxes we're paying to the US government, are up significantly. So it's really led to significant economic activity in this country," Moeller tells Yahoo Finance.

John, I think you and I have been talking for, I don't know about a decade and I was thinking back to your time as uh PNG CFO for what, what 12 years.

So I think you're equipped to handle this one.

How, how impactful have lower corporate taxes been to a company like PNG the past few years, uh incredibly impactful.

Um And you know, that element of the dialogue is gonna increase as we get uh through the election and start talking about 2025 when some of the tax provisions that were passed in 2017 sunset.

Um But if you just look at our investment in the US pre uh and post the 2017 Act is up significantly, our uh employment is up significantly.

And importantly, our taxes, the taxes we're paying to the US government are up significantly.

Uh So it's really led to a significant economic activity in this country.

We've invested more in terms of capital spending, uh manufacturing facilities, et et cetera in, in that period of time than we uh than we did prior to that.

So it's an important uh economic driver.

Um and we'll be working to make sure that that's well understood.

If those tax cuts are not set in stone again or, or carried over, does that impact or will that impact how png invests in its business?

Uh especially here in the US on the margin, it will certainly have an impact.

You know, every decision that we make is based on uh present value of discounted cash flow and uh that's on an after tax basis.

Um And so it it begins favoring on a comparative basis, other uh uh locations for um for investment.

So yes, it will have an impact.

