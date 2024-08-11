2 things you should know about your portfolio

Investopedia editor-in-chief Caleb Silver shares his insights about investment portfolios with Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Sydnee Fried on "Stocks in Translation."

"First of all, know what you own. Number two, make sure that you have protection. You are so called 'hedged' so that you're just not all loaded into five or six stocks," Silver explains.

It's a good time to always buy protection and make sure you're always have that understanding inside your portfolio.

A lot of people don't even know what they have.

There was so much concentration in the stock market this year with nvidia and the mega cap tech and the semiconductor stocks was bound to spill over.

And that's kind of what we're seeing here.

Those stocks are getting sold off the most.

But if you don't have protection, whether it's in the form of bonds or some cash to mitigate your losses here, you can still get 5%.

As I said in cds or high yield savings account, you're going to feel this loss much more amplified than other people.

So make sure you have that protection in your market.

We have rules in our portfolio in my family where when markets hit a certain gauge, hit a certain level, we automatically shift and rebalance into other areas of the market.

Now, I work with a professional.

He does this for me on, based on our agreement of how much risk I'm willing to take and how much of a loss I'm willing to take for people that don't have that and are doing it themselves, make sure your portfolio is balanced and that it's not all loaded into one sector of the market.