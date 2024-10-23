The 2 downsides of defined contribution plans

Boeing (BA) machinists are voting on a new tentative labor contract that could end the five-week strike. Salvatore Capizzi, Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel Inc. executive vice president, joins Wealth! to discuss why defined benefit pensions are important for the union.

"I think it comes down to the fact that we're all recognizing the fact that we are going to be living longer... If we as a society are living longer, the 401 (k)s, the traditional defined contribution plans, do they really provide the amount of protection we need in retirement for income as the old defined contribution plans do? And the answer is no," Capizzi tells Yahoo Finance.

He notes that you can run out of money in defined contribution plans, depending on whether you saved enough. He adds, "Your first few years of retirement are really poor in terms of your returns. You can devastate the plan. You can literally go broke in your 80s." Thus, a pension plan provides "certainty" as recipients know the income they can expect.

Today, Boeing machinists will vote on a tentative new labor contract which could end a more than five week long strike.

That's cost the aerospace giant billions.

But the contract could still be rejected by workers as a requested 40% pay raise over four years and restoration of the company's pension benefit plan remain missing from the contract.

Why has this been such a sticking point for these workers?

Well, I I think it comes down to the fact that we're all recognizing the fact that we are going to be living longer.

It is not uncommon now to find people that are 100 years old, right?

I know three of them.

So if we as a society are living longer, the 401 Ks the traditional defined contribution plans, do they really provide the amount of, of protection we need in retirement for income as the old contribution plans do?

And the answer is no right because the the the the issue with a defined contribution plan like a 401k is you have number one, you can run out of money if you didn't save enough.

Number two, if you have sequence risk, in other words, you retire and your first few years of retirement are really poor, in terms of, of your returns, you can devastate the plan, you can literally go broke in your eighties.

So, so a AAA pension plan gives you the certainty, you know, the income that's coming in, it's easier to plan.

And there's a more pragmatic side to this Alexandra because if you think about it, if I am not contributing to my 401k plan, because I can't, I have expenses or I'm a low paid worker and it just doesn't make sense for me to be um contributing to my 401k plan because I simply can't, right.

I am not gonna have a, a, a pot of money when I retire.

If I have a pension program, then even lower paid workers, they participate, they wind up receiving a, a benefit once they retire.

Is it possible for non union members or everyday Americans to set up their own pension plans themselves?

And would this be in addition to a traditional plan like a 401k or a Roth Ira?

So when you say can they have their own, their, their own uh uh uh uh uh pension plan?

Right?

Are you talking about outside of the corporate?

Yeah.

Is that, is that possible or is it all done through your employer?

Well, typically you, you have, as we stand today, there are three things you can have, you can have a pension plan, right?

And some of the state, uh uh uh or federal workers still have pension plans in addition to that, they have their 403 B.

And then in addition to that you have Ira S that you can utilize.

We at Dunham always suggest that investors also take a look at putting together a non-qualified portion of their assets.

Because if you think about it, when you, when you're, when you're trying to pay for an expense before you hit 59.5, you have to set up some type of program where you're not hitting the penalty.

If you're pulling out of your qualified plants.

That, that, that, that, that, that, that, that not qualified portion, then you carry into your retirement if you don't use it because then it could be used as uh the, the, the assets that you use.

If you decide you're not gonna take Social Security till age 70 you're child at age 65 that's then becomes the gap money.

The, the, the gap portfolio to be able to handle the uh the, the, the, to the, to, to be able to get to the point that you can get to age 70 to start taking the higher Social Security amount