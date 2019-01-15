The Supra's Back! This is the Full History of Toyota's Sports Coupe

The Toyota Supra has been part of the automotive lexicon for nearly 40 years. Its roots trace back to the original 1979 Toyota Celica Supra, the middle name a reference to its shared chassis with Toyota’s smaller Celica sports coupe. The two models eventually split in the mid-1980s, with the six-cylinder Supra sports coupe dropping the Celica name altogether. After evolving through four generations, Toyota's mighty Supra saw declining sales in the late 1990s, causing Toyota to pull the car from the U.S. market in 1998. (Sales continued in Japan into the early 21st century.) Despite failing to show their love with their wallets, American customers maintained an indelible love for the Supra, paving the way two decades later for a redux. That’s right-Toyota has finally filled the Supra-sized hole in our hearts with a new model for 2020. Need a refresher on what made the Supra so great in the first place? Click through for a brief history lesson: