See Photos of the 2020 Toyota Avalon TRD
Toyota Racing Development's efforts prove to be welcomingly less hardcore on the full-size Avalon than on the smaller Camry.
Toyota's first Avalon TRD has been given a light performance makeover by its in-house tuning arm, Toyota Racing Development, for the 2020 model year. The changes include a revised suspension, visual enhancements, and a sweet-sounding exhaust system. Read the full story here.
