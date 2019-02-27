See Photos of the 2020 Kia Soul

If you picture rhythmic, life-size anthropomorphic hamsters, it is (let's hope) because of Kia's catchy marketing effort for the Soul subcompact crossover. We won't judge you if it isn't. Perhaps the Soul is familiar because one recently whisked you from a bar after being summoned by a ride-hailing app. Or maybe you or someone you know owns one-Kia has sold more than a million of the toaster-shaped things since 2009.